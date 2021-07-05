Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

MOD opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $846.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

