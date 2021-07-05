monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.23. 28,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,050. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.