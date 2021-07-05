MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,118.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1,118.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00139771 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,573,554 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

