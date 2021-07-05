Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Update

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $367.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $368.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

