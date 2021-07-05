Mooncoin (MOON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00409517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

