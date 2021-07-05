Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ZME stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. 945,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,800. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.
About Zhangmen Education
