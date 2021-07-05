Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ZME stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. 945,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,800. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

