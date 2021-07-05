Morgan Stanley Lowers Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) to Equal Weight

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WOLWF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF remained flat at $$27.94 during trading on Monday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

