Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.