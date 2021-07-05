MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.44 ($119.35).

Shares of ETR:MOR traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Monday, reaching €64.14 ($75.46). The stock had a trading volume of 178,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.08.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

