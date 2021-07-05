Motorsport Games Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 12th (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games’ (NASDAQ:MSGM) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. Motorsport Games had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of MSGM opened at $14.00 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth $141,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth $407,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

