Motorsport Games Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 12th (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games’ (NASDAQ:MSGM) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. Motorsport Games had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Shares of MSGM opened at $14.00 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.
About Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.