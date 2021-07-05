MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $94.50 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $55.48 million and $94.50 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00949224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.31 or 0.08478293 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,458,244,795 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.