MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $53.48 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 57.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,547,321,359 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

