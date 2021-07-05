MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

