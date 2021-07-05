M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in M&T Bank by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

MTB stock opened at $145.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

