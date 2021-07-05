Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Mullen Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

