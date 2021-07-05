MultiCoinCasino Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,304.34 (MCC)

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, MultiCoinCasino has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. MultiCoinCasino has a total market cap of $48,304.34 and approximately $46.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiCoinCasino coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00135167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,034.66 or 0.99812170 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino launched on March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official message board is www.publish0x.com/mcc . The official website for MultiCoinCasino is go.multicoin.casino . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiCoinCasino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiCoinCasino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MultiCoinCasino using one of the exchanges listed above.

