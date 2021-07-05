Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €306.00 ($360.00) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

