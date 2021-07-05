Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,434 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

