Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $4,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $121.50 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

