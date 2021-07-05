Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. WBI Investments raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 87.8% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 6,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.44 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

