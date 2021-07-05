Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,096 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $119,550,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

