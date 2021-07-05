Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.