Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,659 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.60 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.