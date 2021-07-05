MyNeighborAlice Hits One Day Volume of $65.09 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $80.53 million and approximately $65.09 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00013559 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00877468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.97 or 0.08138795 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.