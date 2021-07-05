Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post sales of $48.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.08 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $260.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $790,384 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $22.56 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.87.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.