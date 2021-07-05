Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post sales of $48.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.08 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $260.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $790,384 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $22.56 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

