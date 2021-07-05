Namecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,664.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003930 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $9,664.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,904.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.07 or 0.01507379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00422768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00091546 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

