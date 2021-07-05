Nasdacoin (NSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,014.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $291,294.88 and $5,014.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,188,316 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

