Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.12). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.36.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,070 shares of company stock valued at $29,747,835. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,861. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.31. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

