National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion.

