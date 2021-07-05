National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SJR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

SJR opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

