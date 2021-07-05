National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Beverage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

National Beverage stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

