National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 486,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

