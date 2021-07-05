Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $22.71 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $22.71 million and $208,988.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005048 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00047877 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036522 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,105,044 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

