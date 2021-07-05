Naviaddress Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.52 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.15 or 0.07990230 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

