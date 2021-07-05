NEAR Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.21 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $903.32 million and approximately $35.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00006442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.00295465 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,048.54 or 0.03079778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,841,316 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

