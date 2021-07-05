NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NGMS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. 64,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,751. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 156.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

