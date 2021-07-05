NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Hits $22.63 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00807515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.35 or 0.07940653 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

