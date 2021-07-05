Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 502,493 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.21% of Netflix worth $486,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $533.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.45. The stock has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

