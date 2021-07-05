NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $946.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

