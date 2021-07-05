Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $62.36 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Redfin news, Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $134,063.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,033 shares of company stock valued at $11,296,302 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

