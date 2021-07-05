Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 246,705 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,809 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 246,705 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 1,840,943 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

