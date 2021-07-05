Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCI stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

