Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,042 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE opened at $94.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

