NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 403,400 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NRBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.04.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

