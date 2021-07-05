Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00273629 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

