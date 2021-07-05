Neutron (NTRN) Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $172,500.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

