New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 338,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

