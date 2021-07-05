New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,782 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

