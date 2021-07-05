New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 971.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 216.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 748,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

