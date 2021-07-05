Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NMRK stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

